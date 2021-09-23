Thursday marks 45th anniversary of founding Workers’ Defence Committee

45 years ago, on September 23, 1976, the establishment of the Workers’ Defence Committee (KOR) was announced. Its members openly stood out against the actions of the communist authorities for the first time in three decades. KOR was an inspiration for other circles of the anti-communist opposition and the independent trade union movement.

One year before the establishment of KOR significant events happened pushing people to organise in this way. The Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe Helsinki took place which many eastern block commentators regarded as a confirmation of the Yalta Conference during which the division of the continent was agreed on. Furthermore a tough economic time came upon Poland after the era of First Secretary Edward Gierek, with the communist government making some changes to the constitution reaffirming its authority.

On June 25, 1976, after Prime Minister Piotr Jaroszewicz announced a drastic increase in food prices the day before, strikes broke out in several Polish cities. Repressions that came afterwards significantly affected participants of the protests. Several thousand, often random people, were arrested, beaten during the so-called “health paths” where people had to go through a corridor composed of men with batons getting beaten during the whole way, sentenced to imprisonment, heavy fines and disciplinary dismissals.

On September 23, 14 people announced “An appeal to the whole society and the authorities of the People’s Republic of Poland (PRL)”, announcing the establishment of the KOR. The signatories called for the admission to work of all those dismissed, amnesty for those sentenced and imprisoned for participating in the strikes, reveal of the extent of the repressions and punish those guilty of breaking the law. The appeal was signed by: Jerzy Andrzejewski, Stanisław Barańczak, Ludwik Cohn, Jacek Kuroń, Edward Lipiński, Jan Józef Lipski, Antoni Macierewicz, Piotr Naimski, Antoni Pajdak, Józef Rybicki, Aniela Steinsbergowa, Adam Szczypiorski, Fr. Jan Zieja and Wojciech Ziembiński. Shortly after, the following members KOR was joined by: Halina Mikołajska, Mirosław Chojecki, Bogdan Borusewicz, Wojciech Onyszkiewicz and Adam Michnik.

On September 29, the first issue of the “KOR announcement”, typed on typewriters, was issued with the names of 33 members of the Committee, their addresses and telephone numbers. Also the “KOR Information Bulletin” was being published. The activities of the new formation were widely commented on by Radio Free Europe, thanks to which the communist state’s monopoly on informing the public was broken.

From the beginning the PRL wanted to break up the organisation first by arresting its members. As part of the “Game” operation, the focus was on “investigating” KOR members and constantly harassing them with arrests, searches, beatings and intimidation.

On May 10, 1977, the Workers’ Defence Committee issued a statement on the establishment of the Intervention Bureau. In over four years of its existence, it has documented several hundred cases of violations of human rights by functionaries of the PRL regime, it also informed the public about these events and organised help for the victims.

After a year of operation and discussions about the goals and further activity, KOR gained a new name and structure: the Committee of Social Self-Defense “KOR”. The organisation’s task was to defend human rights against the lawlessness of the regime and to support the emerging trade union movement. It also published the Charter of Workers’ Rights through their “Robotnik” (“Worker”) underground magazine.

“The Charter was an attempt to gather workers under one banner and provide them a coherent list of demands, thus playing a great role in making people aware of what an independent labour movement should demand,” historian Prof. Andrzej Friszke noted.

Many civic initiatives arose around KOR: the second-circulation press, publishing houses, the Flying University, Student Solidarity Committees, and the independent peasant movement. At the end of its activity, around 3,000 people were cooperating with KOR.

KOR officially operated until the summer of 1981, when the first Congress of the NSZZ “Solidarność” trade union took place. At that time, the oldest member of the Committee, Edward Lipiński, informed all of the gathered about the dissolution of the formation.