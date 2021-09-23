PM cancels presence at Demographic Summit over Turów dispute

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will not attend the 4th Budapest Demographic Summit, which began on Thursday. In the two-day event, Poland will be represented by the Minister of Family, Labour and Social Policy, Marlena Maląg.

Mr Morawiecki was to attend one of the panels together with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, former US Vice President Mike Pence and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić

“Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki positively assesses the initiative of PM Viktor Orbán and supports the demographic declaration that will be signed in Budapest. Poland will be its signatory,” government spokesman Piotr Müller said on Thursday.

He also emphasised that at this stage, however, it is more important to resolve the issue related to the dispute over the Turów mine. He announced that the Prime Minister is engaged in settling the dispute, using the existing legal and political instruments.

The Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) decided on Monday that Poland is to pay the European Commission EUR 500,000 per day for failure to implement interim measures and to stop mining lignite in the Turów mine according to CJEU’s decision. On May 21, the CJEU ordered the immediate suspension of mining at the Turów mine until the case was resolved on the merits of the Czech Republic’s request. The Czech Republic believes that the Turów mine has a negative impact on border regions where the groundwater level has decreased.