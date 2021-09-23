August unemployment flat at 5.8 percent – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP
Poland’s unemployment rate stood at 5.8 percent in August, unchanged from July, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Thursday.
The number of registered unemployed measured 960,800 in August against 974,900 in the previous month, GUS also said.
Earlier, the labour ministry estimated the August unemployment at 5.8 percent.
