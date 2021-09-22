President Duda discusses EU enlargement with Montenegrin counterpart

Polish President Andrzej Duda met with the President of Montenegro, Milo Djukanović on Wednesday in New York. Both heads of state discussed the enlargement of the EU.

Jakub Kumoch, the head of the International Policy Bureau, informed about the meeting that took place on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

“This was a very important talk about EU enlargement with Milo Djukanović. Poland and President Duda are some of the greatest promoters of the adoption of the Western Balkans. President Duda stressed that without enlargement “the Union will not be truly European,” wrote Mr Kumoch on Twitter.

Following the meeting with his Montenegrin counterpart, Andrzej Duda discussed mutual cooperation and the Three Seas Initiative project with the presidents of the Baltic States.

Earlier, at the UN headquarters, President Duda held talks concerning Afghanistan with the UN Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Aid Martin Griffiths and with the UN Deputy Secretary General for Operational Support Atul Khare.

The presidential couple also paid tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. They visited Ground Zero in New York, where the twin towers of the World Trade Center stood before the attack.

The focal item of Andrzej Duda’s visit to New York was his speech in the annual debate at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.