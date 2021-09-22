Polish company included in NS2 operator certification procedure

Poland’s major gas company PGNiG and its German subsidiary PST have been included in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline certification procedure by the German Federal Network Agency, the company announced on Wednesday.

Paweł Majewski, the CEO of PGNiG, stressed that the Nord Stream 2’s owner AG does not meet the formal and substantive conditions for certification.

In the opinion of PGNiG and PST, a positive decision by the German regulator would pose “a threat to the energy security of the EU and individual member states.”

Furthermore, both companies stressed in a statement that commencing the operation of the gas pipeline before obtaining a possible certification decision will constitute a breach of German and EU law.

“Operating without certification will discriminate against energy companies and will disrupt the conditions of competition on the internal gas market. For this reason, PGNiG and PST reserve the right to take all legal measures to counteract such conduct by Nord Stream 2 AG,” it was written in the release.

The obligation to have an independent operator for gas pipelines – such as Nord Stream 2 – is imposed by the regulations of the gas directive. Nord Stream 2 AG, registered in Switzerland, applied in June 2021 to the German regulator BNetzA for certification in the so-called Independent Transmission System Operator (ITO) model.

The ITO model enables the operator to operate despite the lack of full ownership separation from the owner-company involved in the production and supply of natural gas, in this case – Gazprom. However, the EU law allows such a model only for transmission systems existing before May 23, 2019. PGNiG believes Nord Stream 2 AG and Gazprom want to gain a privileged position in the EU gas market. PGNIG also points out that the gas directive does not provide for the operation of operators from outside the EU, but only allows such companies to be controlled by a person or persons from a third country.

Furthermore, the company’s lawyers say, the EU regulators ought to refuse certification if there is a security threat to the energy supply of a Member State.