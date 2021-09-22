Polish charity provides help for Lebanon

Medicines, food, powdered milk and hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic – are just some of the products on the long list of Lebanon’s needs. The Polish Section of Aid for the Church in Need provides much needed help and individual donors can use an SMS line to support the noble cause.

The world turned its attention to Lebanon last August, when there was a massive explosion in the port of Beirut. More than 200 people lost their lives, several thousand were injured, and 250,000 -300,000 lost their homes. Food and medicines stored were damaged or contaminated. However, the conditions in this country were difficult even before. Lebanon, which has 4.5 million inhabitants, also welcomed 2 million refugees from Syria and 500,000 people Palestinian refugees.

“Sooner or later, it was expected that the country’s situation would become dramatic. All this accumulated and had such an effect that on the streets of Beirut you can see starving children, whose parents are not able to buy even a slice of bread” said Fr. Waldemar Cisło, director of the Polish Section of Aid for the Church in Need, announced another transport of humanitarian aid from Poland to Lebanon during a press conference.

As he said, the foundation asks for support from donors, both individual and institutional.

“For several years we have been trying to relieve those people who suffered the tragedy, at least partially. Anyone can contribute,” he said. All it takes is to simply send a text message “ratuję” to 72405.

Fr. Cisło also thanked the government for their support. As he said, thanks to the reserve donated last year by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, it was possible to donate 5,000 food packages to those in need in Lebanon. Thanks to the support of the military, humanitarian transports were possible.

“We will not eliminate all the evil of this world, but thanks to people of good will and institutional help, this world is better, as long as we do not hear the cry of the rescued child,” the Father emphasised.