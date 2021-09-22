Imprisoned Polish minority activist will not ask Lukashenka for pardon

Andrzej Poczobut announced that he would not ask the President of Belarus Alyaksandr Lukashenka for a pardon. The activist and journalist had been imprisoned since March. They were accused of inciting national hatred and promoting Nazism during events for Polish youth devoted to the WWII-era Polish underground state.

In a letter quoted by Radio Svoboda, Andrzej Poczobut wrote that “he does not need any acts of grace, he will not ask for pardon, even when asked for it”. He stressed that in a matter such as his, writing petitions for a pardon “would be immoral and unworthy of the memory of the heroes of the Home Army.”

He added that he knew perfectly well that labour camps and imprisonment awaited him, but “those whose dignity and honour he defends were in a much more dire situation and their example inspires him”. At the same time, he assured that he had not authorised anyone to ask Lukashenka for pardon on his behalf.

Earlier, the head of the Union of Poles in Belarus (ZPB), members of the ZPB board Andrzej Poczobut, Maria Tiszkowska and Irena Biernacka, and the director of the Polish social school in Brześć, Anna Paniszewa, were arrested in March and accused of inciting national hatred and promoting Nazism.

Allegedly, they were supposed to do it through events for Polish youth devoted to the WWII-era Polish underground state in the Grodno region and the Brest Region. According to an article of the Belarusian Penal Code, they may face up to 12 years of a penal colony.

At the turn of May and June, Mr Poczobut rejected the offer of regaining freedom in exchange for emigration. Andżelika Borys was to make a similar declaration then. In turn, Ms Paniszewa, Ms Biernacka and Ms Tiszkowska agreed to Minsk’s conditions.In mid-September, Ms Borys also decided not to ask Lukashenka for a pardon. Had she resolved to do so, she would have had to plead guilty to the charges.