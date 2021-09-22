Belarusian combat units’ soldiers with sniper rifles spotted at border with Poland

Newly arrived soldiers on the Belarusian side of the border with Poland have been identified as members of airborne and special task force units, said the spokesman of the Minister-Special Services Coordinator, Stanisław Żaryn.

Recently, the Polish Border Guard spotted soldiers who had not been seen in this area before. According to Mr Żaryn, the home units of these troops are not involved in border security, but in combat operations. Some of them are equipped with sniper rifles.

Until now, mainly Belarusian border guards have been observed in the border zone, who are trying to “push” immigrants to the Polish side, and if they fail, they stop them from returning deep into Belarus, providing them with food and drink on the spot.

The hybrid war that the Moscow-assisted regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka has been waging against Poland was the reason for the introduction of a state of emergency in the border zone with Belarus, which was announced by the Polish government at the beginning of September.

According to the Border Guard, about 4,300 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border were recorded during the three weeks of September, 140 people were detained.