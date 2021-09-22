Germany to build anti-boar fence on Polish border

Till Backhaus, the agriculture minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, said that the protective measures should reduce the prevalence of wild boar, and so help keep the region free of ASF and prevent the disease's spread westwards.

Tomasz Waszczuk/PAP

Germany will build an anti-boar fence along a north-eastern stretch of its border with Poland to protect the country from African Swine Fever.

According to the radio station NDR, the barrier, costing EUR 5.8 million, will be built parallel to an existing structure finished in late 2020. It will cover a 100-kilometre stretch between the island of Uznam (Usedom) and the southern part of the Szczecin Lagoon and the German town of Pomellen.

A longer fence will also be built south of the first in the direction of Brandenburg.

A highly contagious disease, ASF can devastate pig populations, and as a consequence also poses a severe threat to the pig meat industry.

“In Brandenburg and Poland new cases of ASF have been appearing for months,” said NDR radio. “The disease is harmless to humans but deadly for pigs.” The station added that just a few days ago ASF had been confirmed in a dead boar close to Brandenburg, five kilometres from the Polish border and to the west of a solid border fence.

In 2018, Poland announced plans to build a 1,200-kilometre long fence along its eastern border with Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.