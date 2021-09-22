Tightening of VAT gap brings EUR 45 bn to state budget annually: PM

Owing to the tightening of the VAT gap, Poland has improved its capabilities to implement social and investment policies, said PM Mateusz Morawiecki, adding that it also enabled the government to provide state help to entrepreneurs, amounting to over PLN 200 bn (EUR 43.2 bn), during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Polish PM, who opened the conference of the Association of Entrepreneurs and Employers “Fair VAT – profit for all” in Warsaw, argued that in recent years the government had done a lot to limit the activities of the so-called “VAT mafias” and grey zone. As he pointed out, it was reflected in additional expenditures from the state budget, e.g. on roads and railways.

He went on to recall that in 2015 revenues from VAT amounted to PLN 123 bn (EUR 26.6 bn), but then in 2016, the government started to “launch procedures” aimed at counteracting VAT fraud.

“After 5-6 years from the application of sealing mechanisms limiting the activity of VAT criminals, the current budget revenues are about PLN 100 bn (EUR 21.6 bn) higher than in 2015,” PM Morawiecki said.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the fact that the government and the entrepreneurs are both on the same page when it comes to fair VAT and paying taxes.

In this context, he recalled the examples of Scandinavian countries, Great Britain, Germany and France, where – as he said – there is “a good mutual understanding of interests between state institutions and entrepreneurs.”

The head of government stressed that the efficient operation of institutions responsible for tax collection was in the interest of all Poles as it translates into opportunities for entrepreneurs in many fields and improves the condition of the entire national economy and trade.