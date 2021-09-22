Remains of 11 soldiers of independence underground found in Lesser Poland

The team of the Search and Identification Office of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) in Kraków has completed another stage of the search for the burial places of soldiers of the anit-communist underground. The remains of 11 people were found in the cemeteries in Nowy Targ, Nowy Sącz and Kraków in the Lesser Poland province. They will be examined by forensic medics.

The IPN Kraków announced that on September 6 and 7, works were carried out at the municipal cemetery in Nowy Targ. Two partisans of the “Wiarusy” unit, killed in combat with functionaries of the Department of Security (UB), were found there. After 1947, the “Wiarusy” unit was the strongest and most active group of the anti-communist armed underground in the then Kraków province. So far, IPN Kraków has found the remains of the commander of the unit, Stanisław “Harnaś” Ludzia and one of the partisans, Leon “Złom” Zagata alongside the remains of military uniforms.

From September 8 to 10, searches were carried out at the municipal cemetery in Nowy Sącz. There, the graves where the remains of four partisans who were shot during the security operations in the 1950’s were found, exhumed and sent for further examination at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Kraków.

The remains of five people associated with the Home Army and the “Błyskawica” (Lightning) unit were found on September 13, 15 and 16 at the Rakowicki Cemetery in Kraków. These people died as a result of the communist secret police action and were sentenced to death by the Military District Court in Kraków.

Further examination is necessary to identify victims. All activities were carried out as part of the investigations of the Commission for the Prosecution of Crimes against the Polish Nation of the IPN Kraków. The Institute is looking for places where soldiers of the independence underground were buried in order to provide them with a proper burial after many years.

This was another stage of the search. In May, employees of IPN Kraków together with archaeologists found two soldiers who died during the defence campaign in September 1939 in Chrzanów County (Lesser Poland). In July, the search continued at the former “Palace” Hotel in Zakopane, where the Gestapo tortured prisoners during World War II. Even up to 2,000 people could have passed through the holding cells there.