Unknown perpetrators shoot at Ukrainian president aide’s car

“The car of Serhiy Shefir, aide to the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, was fired upon in the Kiev region,” police reported. Officers are still looking for the perpetrators.

“Today at approximately 10 am (9 am Polish time) near the town of Lisnyky [northern Ukraine], the car of the first assistant of the president Serhiy Shefir was fired upon,” the police, quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine agency, reported.

More than 10 bullets hit the vehicle, injuring the driver. Mr Shefir was not harmed.

Sources from the “Ukrainian Truth” website claim that the perpetrators used automatic weapons.

“I was attacked to intimidate the highest level of the Ukrainian government,” Mr Shefir said, commenting on the matter, adding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “cannot be intimidated.”

A special operation is underway to find the perpetrators and investigators are working at the scene of the incident.

2 assassination attempts this morning in Ukraine, one unsuccessful in Kyiv against an advisor of President Zelenskiy and one successful against an unnamed businessman in Cherkasy. This comes just days after a double assasination in Dnipro. pic.twitter.com/kSKfGSVNWp

— Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) September 22, 2021