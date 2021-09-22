34 pct of Poles shop online several times a month: poll

According to a study commissioned by “Les Mousquetaires group”, 34 percent of Poles shop online several times a month and 24 percent do so at least once a week. Respondents spend an average of over PLN 230 (EUR 50) a month online, the most common purchases are durable products.

The study shows that more than half of Poles spend up to 20 percent of their monthly budget shopping for groceries online. Consumers emphasise that the pandemic influenced their habits in this regard, with 61 percent admitting to opting for online grocery shopping increasingly often.

In the case of food products, convenience was the number one factor influencing the choice of purchase. Time saved and convenient delivery with online shopping was chosen by 54 percent of Poles. The third most important factor was the opportunity to shop any time of the day (51 percent).

“Although traditional shopping remains the preferred model among some customers of the food industry, and with the lifting of restrictions, some of them returned to stores, we see a significant change in trends caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Poles have noticed the benefits of online grocery shopping, and we are responding to their needs,” Piotr Szczerba, the manager of the e-commerce department of Intermarché, summed up the study.

Les Mousquetaires group is an association of over 300 independent Polish entrepreneurs managing Intermarché food supermarkets and Bricomarché “home and garden” supermarkets in Poland.

The research was conducted by Havas Media on a nationwide online panel, using the Computer-Assisted Web Interviews (CAWI) method on a sample of 1,098 people.