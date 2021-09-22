Poland and Lithuania speak with one voice: TVP board member

“The migration crisis, tensions with Belarus, the increasingly determined and sinister regime of Alexander Lukashenka make Poland and Lithuania struggle with the same problems,” Mateusz Matyszkowicz, a member of the TVP board, told TVP Wilno, a branch of Polish public broadcaster based in Vilnius (Wilno in Polish), the capital of Lithuania.

“Poland and Lithuania speak with one voice. Together we defend our borders, together we want to provide our viewers with true information,” he said, referring to the numerous fake news narratives circulating in the public debate, threatening the security of both countries.

When asked whether TVP Wilno serves to develop good Polish-Lithuanian relations, Mr Matyszkowicz replied in the affirmative.

“I think Lithuanians understand that the Polish community in the country serves both the good of mutual relations and the building of a strong and independent Lithuania,” he said, adding that TVP Wilno is “the voice of this community.”

He was also asked what television could do to help Belarus fight for freedom.

“We have to talk about what is happening. Our adversary uses mostly disinformation, creates his own narrative,” he pointed out, stressing that knowledge is needed to “defend ourselves against this disinformation.”

“You need to know what is happening in our countries, what is happening in Belarus. You need the media to talk about it,” he emphasised.

Mateusz Matyszkowicz also referred to the new wing of the House of Polish Culture in Vilnius, which is about to be built and will house the TVP Wilno’s new studio.

“I would like your work, effort, passion and development to find a space, so that you could perform your profession with dignity and fully professionally,” he said.

“You are keepers of a treasure of Polish culture,” Mr Matyszkowicz said, stressing that “there is no Polish culture without Vilnius and the Vilnius Region.”