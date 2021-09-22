TVP push for imprisoned Belarusian journalists to get PRIX Europa award

Yekaterina Andreeva and Darya Chultsova – Belsat journalists serving their sentences in a penal colony in Belarus – have become a symbol of independent journalism. Polish public broadcaster (TVP) proposed they be awarded the Journalist of the Year award at the PRIX Europa Festival.

“We would like to point out their attitude, award them, but also call on the world not to stop efforts for the release of both Ms Andreeva and Ms Chultsova, and for other journalists in Belarus be able to do their job” Mateusz Matyszkiewicz, member of the TVP board said.







The initiative of the Polish Television network to nominate the journalists of Belsat has been met with broad support from the journalistic community from all over the region – Lithuania, Ukraine and Belarus. Nearly 200 media representatives signed their candidacy in support of the journalists.

“In this way, we express our support for both the Belarusian journalists who are currently being persecuted, cannot perform their duties and report on what is happening in Belarus, but also for other journalists who find it very difficult to work in places where there is corruption and dictatorship,” Mo­ni­ka Gar­ba­čiaus­kai­tė-Bud­rie­nė the head of the Lithuanian National Radio and Television broadcaster said.

“A very negative and essential element of all this is constantly forcing journalists to emigrate. I think that the number of Belarusian journalists expelled from the country is already in the hundreds,” Aliaksiej Dzikawicki, deputy head of Belsat TV emphasised.

On November 15, 2020, 28-year-old Yekaterina Andreeva and 24-year-old Darya Chultsova were arrested while broadcasting an online report on the brutal dispersal by OMON [Belarusian special police unit] of the spontaneous commemoration of Roman Bondarenko, beaten to death by “unknown perpetrators”. On February 18, a court in Minsk sentenced them to two years’ imprisonment.

The award for best European journalist of the year at the PRIX EUROPA festival began in 2017. Its aim is to appreciate the work of journalists who have the courage to do their job, often putting themselves in harm’s way.