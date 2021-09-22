Poland reports 882 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 20 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 882 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 711 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,179 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 1,142 recorded the day prior, including 124 patients on ventilators, against the total of 608 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 85,170 people are under quarantine. So far 2,659,840 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 37,007,048 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,278,324 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.