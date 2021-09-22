COVID-19: 882 new cases in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 882 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,899,888 including 164,525 still active. The number of active cases increased from 163,553 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 20 new fatalities – 6 from COVID-19 alone and 14 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,523.

According to the ministry, 85,170 people are quarantined and 2,659,840 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 164,525 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 30,007,048 vaccine doses have been administered and 19,278,324 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 124 out of 608 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 230,339,030 coronavirus cases, 4,723,115 deaths and 207,048,429 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 43,242,302, India has the second most with 33,531,498 cases and Brazil third with 21,247,094.