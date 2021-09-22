Travel premium for paramedics to be restored: deputy Health min

In agreement with the protesting paramedics, we restored the so-called travel premium, deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska announced on Wednesday. He specified that this equates to a 30 percent bonus to their pay.

The bonus functioned until 2011, when it was liquidated by the Civic Platform (PO) and the Polish People’s Party (PSL) government. “At this time, we are restoring this travel premium,” the deputy minister stressed.

“This premium applies not only to employees under a contract of employment, but also to employees under a civil law contract, because we know that some paramedics work in these two forms of employment,” he added.

Minister Kraska emphasised that employers are obliged to ensure that under civil law contract employees will not earn less than PLN 40 per hour. “This is the minimum amount that is currently guaranteed by employers,” he assured.

The deputy head of the Health Ministry reminded that every paramedic who drives in an ambulance receives a bonus for being a team leader, a lifeguard driver and for driving in a two-person team.

“This provides about PLN 60 per hour. If we assume that a paramedic works about 200 hours a month, which is more or less the equivalent of a full-time job, it gives about PLN 12,000 (EUR 2,600) per month,” he said.

The Protest Committee of Paramedics have pledged to end the protest the moment the agreement is signed.