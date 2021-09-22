Free public transport in Polish cities on Wednesday

To mark Wednesday’s European car-free day, passengers in many Polish cities will be able to travel by public transport for free and count on various attractions .

Car Free Day will conclude European Mobility Week. The Public Transport Authority in Warsaw is encouraging, like every year, drivers to leave their cars at home and travel by public transport for free on this day.

Many other cities are also participating, such as Łódź, central Poland, Szczecin, north-western Poland, Kraków, southern Poland, and Gorzów Wielkopolski, north-western Poland.

In Wrocław, south-western Poland, aside from free public transport, the city’s residents will have access to a free hour of city bike rental on Wednesday.

The same incentives as in Wrocław – free public transport and an hour’s worth of free use of city bikes, were offered to the residents of Białystok, north-eastern Poland.

The authorities of Rzeszów, south-eastern Poland, are also encouraging drivers to not use their cars and instead utilise free public transport, additionally offering many attractions for children, such as animations and competitions with prizes.

In Kielce, southern Poland, the city authorities, aside from offering free public transport that day, decided to limit car traffic in the city centre between 6 am and 9 pm by closing some streets.