Busted: Polish-Czech drug trafficking gang caught

Officers of the Silesian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBŚP), together with the Polish border patrol and Czech customs officers from Frýdek-Místek, caught an international, organised crime group that was involved in the production and sale of methamphetamine. The officers also liquidated a smuggling route from Poland to the Czech Republic.

During the operation, over 2 million tablets containing pseudoephedrine or synthetic opioids, marijuana, amphetamines, three firearms, including a machine gun with a homemade silencer and various types of ammunition were seized. A total of four methamphetamine production lines were also liquidated.

The international cooperation enabled joint, wide-ranging activities, the result of which was the arrest of a total of 11 people on both sides of the border (six Czechs and five Poles).

Aslo almost CZK 1 million, EUR 1,500 and PLN 35,000 amounting to EUR 48,000 belonging to the suspects was secured to pay for impending fines.

Since 2016, gang members have been able to market over 32,000 pill packs containing pseudoephedrine or synthetic opioids, worth nearly PLN 2 million (EUR 433,000). From tens of thousands of packages, it is possible to produce at least 32 kg of methamphetamine, the black market value of which fluctuates around PLN 6 million (EUR 1.3 mln).

A total of seven suspects were charged with participation in organised crime and drug offences. Six suspects arrested in Poland have been threatened with a sentence of at least three years imprisonment, and those who will face prosecution in a Czech court – at least 10 years.