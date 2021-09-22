Polish President portrayed as Hitler in Belarusian state magazine

The cover of Wednesday’s issue of the “Minskaya Pravda” magazine, published by the authorities of the Minsk region shows an unfavorable photo of Polish President Andrzej Duda with a barcode as a moustache to suggest a resemblance to Adolf Hitler. The magazine’s headline was “Torturers!”.

The media attack is related to the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border. “Polish services lead women and children barefoot across the border! Death – for those who disobey,” the newspaper wrote.

“President Andrzej Duda (…) introduced a state of emergency at the border. He does not seem to notice the deceptive behavior of his police officers,” the magazine claims. The journal used the word “policaje” as a reference to the term applied to police officers of the Nazi German Third Reich.

A state of emergency has been in force since September 2 in the border zone with Belarus, i.e. in part of the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces, covering 183 towns. It was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers.

Government officials justified the need to introduce a state of emergency due to conditions on the border with Belarus, where the Alyaksandr Lukashenka regime is waging a “hybrid war”, using migrants to destabilise the situation on the border.

Since September, the Border Guard has recorded over 3,800 attempts to illegally cross the Polish border with Belarus.