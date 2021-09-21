President emphasises importance of his address at UN General Assembly

The speech at the United Nations General Assembly session will be among the most important events for the remaining days of President Andrzej Duda’s visit to New York. The Polish head of state will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan “to discuss developing cooperation.”

The Polish president pointed out that the second most important item on his NYC agenda was the Atlantic Council meeting on the Three Seas Initiative, which had already taken place.

Asked about the partnership with the new US administration, Andrzej Duda replied that it faces much more urgent issues to take care of, including Afghanistan, than “the cooperation with Poland, with which there is nothing wrong at the moment.“ The president assured that the core elements of the PL-US partnership developed during the tenure of the former US head of state Donald Trump “are functioning also today.”

Andrzej Duda informed journalists at the press briefing that over the next few days, there will be three more summits, organised by the US President Joe Biden, that form part of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly: on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the second on food management in the world and on energy.

Furthermore, the President thanked soldiers and employees of Polish diplomacy in Afghanistan for the responsible evacuation. He also announced that he discussed the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with the US allies and reiterated Polish doubts regarding the matter.

“Nord Stream 2 should be a reason for reflection. The representatives of the US administration were aware of the arguments showing the harmfulness of NS2 for our part of Europe. This decision raises our doubts,” said Andrzej Duda.

Moreover, the President announced the visit of his Brazilian counterpart to Poland. Jair Bolsanaro is expected to arrive in March or in early April 2022. In turn, Andrzej Duda received an official invitation to Mongolia from the hands of that country’s president Ukhnaagiin Khürelsük.