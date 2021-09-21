Heather weather comes to Poland

Heather, one of the Polish most-beloved autumn shrubs growing in the mountains and forests all across the country is currently blooming.

“It grows en-masse. This is why when it blossoms in September it creates colorful compositions. If it manages to colonize an area it will stop other plants from growing nearby,” said Tomasz Zając, a guide at Tatra Mountains.

High up in the mountains the shrub can live up to 40 years and its seeds can last up to a hundred.