Movies and plays presented on major festivals in Poland

The 46th Feature Film Festival commences in Gdynia, northern Poland, while the The Two Theatres Festival in Zamość, south-eastern Poland ended on Monday.

One of the oldest film events in Europe

“There are six directorial debuts, but also debuts of second films, because we give this award in Gdynia, for the debut and the second film. There are as many as 9 awards. It is a very broad representation,” said Artistic Director of the 46th Feature Film Festival Tomasz Kolankiewicz.

In the main competition, 16 titles will compete for the Golden Lions, including “Let there be no traces” about the death of Grzegorz Przemyk.

As many as 5 competition pictures are films co-produced or produced by Polish Television TVP. “Because there is sex in me” is a story about the life of Kalina Jędrusik, famous Polish actress and singer.

In the competition we will see the film “Przejście” (“Passage”), the directorial debut of Dorota Lamparska.

“Hitle’s Aunt”, on the other hand, is a picture which will take viewers back to the 1940s to learn about the fate of two Jewish women – mother and daughter – saved by a certain man.

“Youth especially, the younger generation forget about these events. As a result, these difficult topics appear all the more now, so it is worth reminding about them,” said actor Piotr Kaźmierczak

Polish public television is also a co-producer of all the pictures that will take part in the micro budget film competition.

Theatrical feast in Zamość







While the festival of cinema started in Gdynia, The Two Theatre Festival came to an end in Zamość.

On Monday in the main square in that city, a gala was held during which the winners of the best performances of the Television Theatre and radio plays of the Polish Radio were announced. Radio play “He left the house” by Tadeusz Różewicz, directed by Szymon Kuśmider, and Roman Brandstaetter’s “The Day of Wrath” directed by Jacek Raginis-Królikiewicz, won the Grand Prix of the 20th edition of this Festival.