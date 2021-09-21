Poland to discuss Turów mine with Czechia on Friday – climate min

Kurtyka said that following the CJEU's May ruling, Poland had submitted to the court an extensive analysis of the harmful consequences the closing of Turów would have on the region.

Poland plans further talks with the Czechs over the disputed Turów mine after Europe’s top court ordered the government to pay a daily fine for not halting its operations, the climate minister has said.

On Monday, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ordered Poland to pay a fine of EUR 500,000 per day for not following a May 21 ruling demanding the halt of operations at the Turów open-cast lignite mine, which lies on the border with Germany and the Czech Republic.

The Czech authorities had gone to the court owing to claims the mine has a negative impact on local groundwater.

Michał Kurtyka told private broadcaster Polsat News on Tuesday that the case of the Turów mine “is unprecedented and unique.”

He said that there had been 12 meetings with the Czechs since June, which followed on from the signing of a protocol on a preliminary agreement on May 24, but there has been no progress.

Kurtyka added that the next round of talks with the Czech Republic is planned for Friday.

Earlier, on Wednesday the energy security team on Turów is scheduled to hold a meeting.

Kurtyka said he hopes that Prague will consider the opinions of local government officials on both sides of the border who want the dispute to be settled.

“The local community is disappointed, impatient. For us it is an existential issue, but on the border they want this dispute to be resolved amicably,” he said.

Kurtyka also said that following the CJEU’s May ruling, Poland had submitted to the court an extensive analysis of the harmful consequences the closing of Turów would have on the region.

“This regards not only tens of thousands of jobs, the energy security of the region, but also a direct source of heat and drinking water for the residents of Bogatynia (on the Czech border-PAP) and Zgorzelec (on German border-PAP),” he said.