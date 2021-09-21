Talks with Czech Republic over Turów mine to continue on Friday: climate min

Poland intends to carry on further talks with the Czech Republic over the disputed Turów lignite mine after the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ordered the government to pay a daily fine for not halting its operations, the climate minister Michał Kurtyka has said.

On Monday, the EU’s top court ordered Poland to pay a fine of EUR 500,000 per day for not following a May 21 ruling demanding the halt of operations at the Tuów open-cast lignite mine, which lies on the border with Germany and the Czech Republic. The Czech authorities had gone to the court owing to claims the mine has a negative impact on local groundwater.

Minister Kurtyka told commercial broadcaster Polsat News on Tuesday that there had been 12 meetings with the Czechs since June, which followed on from the signing of a protocol on a preliminary agreement on May 24, but there has been no progress.

He added that the next round of talks with the Czech Republic is planned for Friday. Earlier, on Wednesday, the energy security team on Turów is scheduled to hold a meeting.

Mr Kurtyka expressed hope that Prague would consider the opinions of local government officials on both sides of the border who want the dispute to be settled.

The minister pointed out that following the CJEU’s May ruling, Poland had submitted to the court an extensive analysis of the harmful consequences the closing of Turów would have on the region. They include the loss of “tens of thousands of jobs”, the energy security of the region, as well as the removal of a direct source of heat and drinking water for the residents of Bogatynia, bordering the Czech Republic, and Zgorzelec, bordering Germany.