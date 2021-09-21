PKN Orlen plans to buy Poland’s first hydrogen-powered train

"The purchase of the first locomotive of its kind in Poland is a step in the direction of using zero-emission hydrogen fuel on a large scale in rail transport," PKN Orlen President Daniel Obajtek was quoted as saying in company press materials.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Polish fuels group PKN Orlen plans to buy the country’s first hydrogen-powered locomotive, the company has announced.

Built by the Bydgoszcz-based firm PESA, the SM42 locomotive will have, according to Orlen, an innovative and modern look.

The company highlighted the fact that the hydrogen technology it is developing is part of the Orlen2030 strategy, which foresees growth in the importance of alternative fuels.

“The company, within the framework of co-operation with PESA Bydgoszcz, plans to buy a modern locomotive, which will be the first rail vehicle in Poland to use hydrogen power,” PKN Orlen said, adding that the train’s official presentation would take place during the 14th TRAKO International Railway Fair in Gdańsk.

Obajtek went on to say that in line with its strategy, the company is investing in modern, clean technology, which will bring concrete business benefits and also contribute to implementation of the European Green Deal.