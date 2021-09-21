COVID-19: No additional restrictions as it stands, says Health Minister

As we speak, we have not reached such a level of COVID-19 daily number of cases to make decisions about the introduction of new restrictions, said Adam Niedzielski, the Health Minister, in Sanok, southeastern Poland.

“Our forecasts show that the average number of infections at the end of September will stand at around 1,000. These are not the ranges in which we would like to make such decisions though,” he noted.

According to the minister, it is unacceptable that “the responsible persons who have already got inoculated bear the costs of irresponsibility of those who did not get vaccinated, which led to the risk of COVID-19 transmission being increased”.

Adam Niedzielski stressed that “the facts speak for themselves” and “on the eve of the further development of the fourth wave of the pandemic, everyone must realise the need for vaccinations.”

He stressed that the attitude of contesting vaccinations is a threat to health and life.

The minister participated in the Plenary Assembly of the Conference of Rectors of Public Vocational Schools in Sanok. He also took part in the opening of the Medical Simulation Centre at the Jan Grodek State University.