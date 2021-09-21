Batman has landed: New DC Comics book sees caped crusader in Warsaw where he is baffled by low crime rate

When he arrives in Warsaw in a chapter called ‘Defender of the City’, Batman concludes that the low levels of crime are due to technology developed by a company called Warsaw Tech.



A new Batman comic in which the caped crusader travels the globe on a crime-busting mission finds the hero in Warsaw where is dumbfounded by the low crime rate.

Entitled ‘Batman: The World’ the 184-page book from DC Comics brings together talent from the 14 countries the Dark Knight visits to tell his story in the native languages.

But when he tries to convince the CEO to let him invest in the company and use their products in Gotham City, she refuses unless he helps her out of a problem.

But when he tries to convince the CEO to let him invest in the company and use their products in Gotham City, she refuses unless he helps her out of a problem.

‘Defender of the city’, was written by Tomasz Kołodziejczak a 53-year-old science fiction and fantasy writer from Warsaw.

Kołodziejczak is known for writing games, comics and books, primarily his ‘Solar Dominion’ series (Cykl Dominium Solarne) and the ‘Last Republic’ (Cykl Ostatnia Rzeczpospolita) series.

The comic presents Warsaw's skyline as well as historical landmarks such as the Palace of Culture and Science, the 'Syrenka' mermaid statue brandishing a sword on the Vistula Boulevards, and Sigismund's Column.

Piotr Kowalski did the illustrations with Brad Simpson in charge of the colours, showing the Warsaw skyline on full display as well as historical landmarks such as the Palace of Culture and Science, the ‘Syrenka’ mermaid statue brandishing a sword on the Vistula Boulevards and Sigismund’s Column.

Writing on its YouTube page, DC Comics said: “Marking Batman’s international influence on popular culture, DC will release a first-of-its-kind publishing event, BATMAN: THE WORLD.

“This massive 184-page hardcover anthology launches globally in 14 international markets on Tuesday, September 14, and features Batman stories by top creative teams across the globe.”

Among the other stories in the ‘Batman: The World’ collection readers can visit Japan, Brazil, Turkey, Korea, China, Russia, Italy, France, Germany, Mexico, Spain and Czechia.

The books have been translated into the countries national languages and each of the countries also has a customised front cover.

Released last week in celebration of ‘International Batman Day’, which is on the 18th September, it has been given issue number one indicating that there could be further editions to come in this series.

So far, a YouTube video promoting the collection’s release has been viewed 2.7 million times.

Batman debuted on March 30th, 1939 in the 27th issue of ‘Detective Comics’.

Since then he has gone on to become one of the most well-known comic book heroes alongside the likes of Superman, Spiderman and the Incredible Hulk.