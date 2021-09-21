Polish, Brazilian presidents meet prior to UN General Assembly session

President Andrzej Duda, met with the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, at the UN headquarters in New York City. It was the first meeting of the head of state during his visit to the US.

Jakub Kumoch, Secretary of State in the President’s Office, informed that the talks concerned “increasing trade and investment protection.”

“Brazil with over 200 million people is our most powerful partner in the southern hemisphere,” the official wrote on social media. He added that “Brazil is one of the largest countries in the world, so it is natural to meet with such an important partner that the president has already seen in Davos.”

Mr Bolsonaro will be the first speaker at the general debate of the UN General Assembly. He is also the only leader to come to New York to openly declare that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The meeting with Mr Bolsonaro is the first point of President Duda’s visit to New York City. Already on Tuesday, he will also meet with the leaders of Mongolia, Turkey, Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, and will address the debate of the leaders of the UN General Assembly.