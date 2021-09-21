Gov’t recommends COVID-19 booster shot for over 50s

Albert Zawada/PAP
The Polish government has recommended that a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine should be administered to people over the age of 50 and to medical staff.
Booster jabs will be administered six months after a person has been fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Tuesday.
Third dose vaccinations will consist of Pfizer/BioNtech or Moderna shots.
In all, 19,259,376 people have been fully vaccinated in Poland.
