Gov’t recommends COVID-19 booster shot for over 50s

Albert Zawada/PAP

The Polish government has recommended that a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine should be administered to people over the age of 50 and to medical staff.

Booster jabs will be administered six months after a person has been fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Tuesday.

Third dose vaccinations will consist of Pfizer/BioNtech or Moderna shots.

In all, 19,259,376 people have been fully vaccinated in Poland.