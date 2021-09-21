Gov’t to allocate additional money to health care, PM announces

“In 2021, the planned budget revenues are much higher than previously planned and reach PLN 80 bn (EUR 17.3 bn),” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Tuesday. He also added that the government would allocate an additional PLN 1bn (EUR 220 mln) to the healthcare sector.

Moreover, the head of government indicated that the initially assumed GDP growth would be higher and amount to slightly below 5 pct of GDP, stressing that it will be “a very solid growth.”

He indicated that the amendment to the budget act was possible thanks to the good economic situation resulting from effective financial aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, good condition of Polish entrepreneurs and efficient management.

Mateusz Morawiecki also announced an increase in spendings on healthcare.

“I have the unquestionable pleasure of announcing the budget amendment, which means that we can invest more funds, allocate more funds: first for health, for increasing the budget of the National Health Fund (NFZ)… but also for salaries [of medical staff], for universities that educate our future medics,” he said.