Poland’s economy to expand by nearly 5 pct in 2021, says PM

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

“Additional budget revenues will reach ca. PLN 80 billion (EUR 17 billion),” Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting during which the government debated an amendment to the 2021 budget.

“We will allocate an additional PLN 1 billion (EUR 217 million) to the healthcare system,” Morawiecki announced, explaining that the funds would be spent on wages of physicians, among other things.

“The year 2021 will be a record one in healthcare spending,” Morawiecki said, adding this was due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, higher healthcare outlays that were planned earlier, and “the additional allocation of PLN 1 billion to healthcare.”

Morawiecki said that it was possible to amend this year’s budget because the condition of public finances was better than expected.

He also said that the good state of the economy “was the result of anti-crisis shields, the good condition of companies and good management” and added that the amended budget would allow more investments.