Strong border laws vital against ‘criminal’ Belarusian regime: official

A strong border policy is the only way to force the Belarusian regime to change its “criminal policy” of forcing migrants across its neighbours’ borders, a Polish government official said on Tuesday, referring to the migration crisis between Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Belarus.

Piotr Wawrzyk, the deputy Foreign Minister, said that currently thousands of migrants were ready to cross the border from Belarus to Poland, and warned that their numbers were growing rapidly.

“There are tens of thousands of migrants in Belarus, and in a few weeks there will be several hundred thousand, all ready to go across the Polish-Belarusian border. Only strong border protection can force this criminal regime to change this practice,” the minister said.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Tuesday that his country would do everything it could to protect its border, and stressed that the Belarusian regime was the only reason for the crisis.

“We will protect our border with full determination. The entire blame for this human suffering and its victims lies with the Belarusian regime. We will do everything in our power to secure the border of Poland and the EU in full observance of all humanitarian measures,” the Prime Minister wrote on Facebook.

Poland and the Baltic countries have accused the Belarusian government of pushing migrants across their borders in an effort to destabilise both them and the EU.

To stop the flow of migrants into the country, Poland recently put up a fence along its border with Belarus and declared a state of emergency in some border regions.

On Sunday, three people, reportedly migrants were found dead after crossing into Poland from Belarus. The cause of death was hypothermia.

On Monday, eight migrants were rescued from marshlands near a river.

Since September, the Border Guard has recorded over 3,800 attempts to cross the border illegally.