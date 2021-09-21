Poland reports 711 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 15 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 711 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 deaths over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, against 363 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,142 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 1,070 recorded the day prior, including 120 patients on ventilators, against the total of 596 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 86,101 people are under quarantine. So far 2,659,952 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 36,977,687 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,259,376 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.