Retail sales up in August – stats office

Poland’s retail sales increased in real terms by 5.4 percent year on year and fell by 1.0 percent month on month in August 2021, the Central Statistical Office reported on Tuesday.

Economists polled by PAP expected August’s retail sales to grow in real terms by 5.5 percent year on year and to drop by 1.0 percent month on month.

In current prices, sales increased by 10.7 percent year on year in August against a 9.9-percent expected rise.