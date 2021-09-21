You are here
Home > News > Retail sales up in August – stats office

Retail sales up in August – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s retail sales increased in real terms by 5.4 percent year on year and fell by 1.0 percent month on month in August 2021, the Central Statistical Office reported on Tuesday.

Economists polled by PAP expected August’s retail sales to grow in real terms by 5.5 percent year on year and to drop by 1.0 percent month on month.

In current prices, sales increased by 10.7 percent year on year in August against a 9.9-percent expected rise. 


Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top