EP resolution on LGBTIQ is contrary to Polish constitution: ruling party MEP

“The European Parliament demands solutions that are contrary to the Polish constitution,” Jadwiga Wiśniewska, MEP from the Law and Justice (PiS), the senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition, said, commenting on the EU resolution on “LGBTIQ rights.”

The European Parliament (EP) adopted a resolution on 14th September demanding that same-sex marriage and civil partnerships be recognised across the EU. In a resolution on “the rights of LGBTIQ people,” adopted by a majority, the institution stressed that these citizens should be able to fully exercise their rights.

The PiS MEPs voted against the resolution.

“According to Article 18 of the Constitution, marriage is a union between a woman and a man, so in this resolution, the EP demands solutions that are contrary to the Polish Constitution. Moreover, we do not agree that the EP should bring the “Rainbow Revolution” to the Member States and exert unjustified, extra-legal pressure on them,” Jadwiga Wiśniewska stressed.

“It is not really about equality, but about social engineering, about rebuilding society, accepting the adoption of children through same-sex marriage. So this is another instalment of a left-wing offensive that uses ideological issues to put pressure on the Member States,” she pointed out.

Andrzej Halicki, MEP from the Civic Coalition (KO), Polish opposition’s largest block, reported that his group had decided to abstain.

“The essence and the starting point of this resolution were to be discriminatory issues… but the resolution was greatly expanded and went beyond the original intentions, also expecting legal changes in the member states… There cannot be such unification. These are not solutions that can be forced by the EU on the Member States,” he commented on the matter, adding that his party could not agree with the provisions on “automatic adoption of children” by homosexual couples.

The MEPs of the Polish People’s Party (PSL) did not take part in the vote.

“MEPs of the PSL are of the opinion that, despite the many important issues that were included in this resolution and with which we agree, unfortunately this document also included issues that went beyond the competences of the European Union. Therefore, we did not vote,” Krzysztof Hetman, MEP from the PSL said.

The Left supported the resolution while criticising the Civic Platform and the PSL for the lack of unanimity among the Polish opposition.

“Union’s citizens are clear: they want pan-European recognition of same-sex spouses and registered partners who should enjoy the same rights in all EU Member States,” Robert Biedroń, one of the Left’s leaders, said.

“The results of the vote on this resolution show us clearly – conservatives will remain conservatives, whether they belong to PiS, KO or PSL,” he pointed out.