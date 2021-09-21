Tennis: Magda Linette wins in first round of WTA tournament in Ostrava

Magda Linette defeated French tennis player Oceane Dodin 6-2, 7-3 (7-3) in the first round of the WTA indoor tennis tournament in Ostrava. In the second round she will face Veronika Kudiermietova from Russia or Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan.

Magda Linette who is ranked 52nd in the world, easily won the first set against the lower-ranked French player (95th), in the second set she had four match balls, but Oceane Dodin stood her ground.

Finally the Polish athlete won in the tie-break. Throughout the match she managed to get 13 service aces.

On Sunday, Magda Linette defeated Katarzyna Kawa in the second round of the eliminations. Katarzyna Piter was also eliminated in the qualifying rounds.

Another Pole, Iga Świątek is the highest ranking tennis player in Ostrava. She got a bye in the first round and will face Zhang Shuai from China or Yulia Putintseva, representing Kazakhstan in the second.

Katarzyna Kawa, Katarzyna Piter, Magda Linette and Alicja Rosolska also signed up for the doubles competition, all with foreign partners. The last two will play against each other in the first round.