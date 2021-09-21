We want Washington to reflect on Nord Stream 2: official

“A conversation between the US and Polish presidents is needed, but we want Washington to reflect on Nord Stream 2 earlier,” Jakub Kumoch, head of the Polish President’s International Policy Bureau, said on Tuesday after President Andrzej Duda’s arrival in New York, where he will participate in the UN General Assembly.

Mr Kumoch pointed out that the Russian gas pipeline created a “security deficit” in Europe and noted that “this situation must be resolved.”

As he explained, the American side has previously announced that Joe Biden is not planning bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

He also announced that President Duda’s speech on Tuesday during the session of the UN General Assembly would focus on three main topics: fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, determination to fight climate change and the fight of nations for their rights.

The presidential minister stated that when it comes to bilateral and multilateral meetings with the heads of the Baltic states, Ukraine and Moldova during the visit, their main topic will be building ties with regional partners.

“We want [the countries of the region] to speak with one voice regarding the Nord Stream 2,” Mr Kumoch stressed.

He also announced that President Duda would meet with the leaders of the regional powers as well as presidents of Brazil and Turkey.

According to the UN, the main topics of this year’s General Assembly are the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and global warming. As Mr Kumoch announced, Andrzej Duda will raise these topics, but he will also talk about other matters important from the point of view of the Polish authorities.

“The president will make it very clear that the pandemic itself does not obscure the problems of humanity, such as the struggle of nations for their rights. He will be very clear about what Poland has to say about Ukraine and Belarus, but also about other regions of the world that require solidarity. Of course, the topic of Afghanistan will also be raised,” he told the journalists.

In addition to participating in the UN General Assembly, Andrzej Duda and his wife will also pay a visit to the monument commemorating the victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, will lay a wreath at Survivor Tree, and will also meet with participants of the events from twenty years ago and representatives of the uniformed services of Polish origin taking part in WTC rescue operation.

In Linden, New Jersey, Andrzej Duda will talk to representatives of the Polish diaspora, and in New York, on Friday, the presidential couple will visit the headquarters of the Polish Army Veterans Association of America (SWAP) on the occasion of the organisation’s 100th anniversary.