CJEU decision undermines Poland’s membership in EU: miners union

The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to impose financial penalties on Poland for failure to implement interim measures and stop lignite mining in the Turów mine undermines the sense of Poland’s functioning in the European Union, the KWB Turów Solidarity trade union assessed. The union also announced “drastic protests, with an international reach”.

On Monday, Rosario Silva, the deputy head of the CJEU, ordered Poland to pay a daily penalty payment of EUR 500,000 to the European Commission for not halting operations at its Turów open-pit lignite mine in south-western Poland near the border with the Czech Republic. This decision came after the EU court ordered the mine’s operations to be stopped immediately in May, pending a ruling as a precautionary measure, Poland did not comply with the decision.

Wojciech Ilnicki, the Chairman of the Inter-Enterprise KWB “Turów” Committee said that the decision of the CJEU “undermines the sense of Poland’s functioning in the European Union”. “If a one-man decision by judge Rosario Silva de Lapuerta may lead to the bankruptcy of one of the largest energy companies in Poland, exposing the entire country to the loss of energy and, consequently, economic sovereignty, then the three pillars of the European community on which the European Union is based are a fiction! And in this case, even a farce,” an official statement published on the website “tysol.pl” said.

The trade union demands the Polish government not to pay financial penalties “and, if necessary, to suspend all payments to the EU, including such as membership fees”, reject “this shameful decision” and expects a “decisive position on this matter”.

The government should also “start a discussion in our country on the costs and benefits of Poland’s presence in the EU, especially in the context of energy costs rising by several dozen percent in Poland, which are the result of the frantic EU climate policy,” the KWB “Turów” Solidarity Trade Union wrote.