New studio of TVP Wilno to be built

In Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, a new wing of the House of Polish Culture is about to be built. It will house the new studio of Poland’s public broadcaster’s branch TVP Wilno. The construction will conclude in 2022.

The House of Polish Culture in Vilnius is already 20 years old. It was established to serve the Polish minority living in Lithuania and especially in the vicinity of Vilnius. It houses many institutions.

For two years, TVP Wilno has been operating in Vilnius, also in the house of polish culture building. The channel includes information programmes as well as education and entertainment shows.

The ceremony launching construction works of the new wing was attended by a delegation of top Polish officials.







“We are very grateful to all those who take care here and in Lithuania generally of Polish cultural heritage,” said deputy PM Piotr Gliński, Poland’s Minister of Culture, National Heritage and Sport.

“We have whom to work with and for whom to work for. We are constantly developing our offer; we have new ideas and new people who want to develop this TV,” emphasised the director of TVP Wilno, Mirosław Ciunowicz.

Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk, Deputy Foreign Minister acknowledged that this project would make it easier for the Polish minority to carry out their ambitions.

The budget for the new wing is nearly EUR 9 mln.

“This is the largest investment outside Poland’s borders which concerns the Polish minority in recent years,” said Michał Dworczyk, Head of the Prime Minister’s Office.