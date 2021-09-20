Valid passport required to enter UK as of October: Embassy

From October 1, Polish citizens who would like to enter the UK, will have to show a valid passport, the Polish Embassy in London recalled on Monday.

Number of Polish citizens in the UK totals 738,000 at end of 2020

The exception, at least until the end of 2025, will be people with the status of settled or temporarily settled in the UK who obtained such a status on the basis of an ID card.

As a general rule, people with settled status should cross the UK border on the basis of the identity document that has been linked to their digital profile under the EU Settlement Scheme, and in the event of a change of identity document, the data should be immediately updated by logging into a digital settled profile. The application for settled status could be linked to either a passport or an ID card.

According to the Embassy, after October 1, 2021, it will be possible to leave the UK to Poland on the basis of an ID card, as long as the airline or another carrier accepts this type of identity document as a travel document.

Earlier in September, the British Ministry of the Interior announced that some 1.1 million Polish citizens had applied for settled status or pre-settled status, of which around 1,007,000 applications had been processed by June 30, and 97 percent of those requests were accepted.