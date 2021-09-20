Poland’s MFA expressed concern over parliamentary elections in Russia

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) expressed concern over the legitimisation of the elections to the Russian parliament that took place across Russia between September 17-19 and reiterated its disappointment that the Russian authorities “prevented the deployment of an OSCE [Organisation of Security and Cooperation in Europe] observation mission.”

In the opinion of MFA, such actions put in doubt the Russian intentions as regards to respecting democratic values and “constitutes an unjustifiable attempt to undermine norms which were developed collectively and which apply in all OSCE, United Nations, and Council of Europe member states.”

The ministry also pointed out that the Russian authorities were systematically fighting civil society and free media, obstructing access to independent information and preventing opposition representatives from standing as candidates. It added that in this way the Kremlin made it difficult for the Russians to make a choice in accordance with their preferences. The ministry warned that such a situation may raise doubts as to the legitimacy of the MPs now elected.

Apart from calling the elections in Crimea “unlawful,” the MFA condemned the mass granting of Russian passports to Ukrainian citizens and the organisation of electronic voting in the Donbas region.

The ministry also said it did not recognise the vote carried out in Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014.

According to Russia’s electoral commission, the ruling United Russia party supporting the ruling president Vladimir Putin won the election to the lower house of parliament, the Duma, by gaining 49.79 percent of the vote. Such a result gives United Russia more than two-thirds of all seats in the 450-member lower house.