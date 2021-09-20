Polish envoy to Netherlands criticises Rotterdam mayor’s words about CEE migrants

Ahmed Aboutaleb, the mayor of Rotterdam has said that Central and Eastern European countries should do more “to warn their citizens against exploitation in Western Europe.”

Ahmed Aboutaleb told the “Algemeen Dagblad”, a Dutch daily newspaper based in Rotterdam, that he was concerned about the growing number of economic migrants from Eastern Europe who were being exploited on a large scale and were falling into poverty.

“I am not sure that people in countries like Poland and Romania are aware of what is going on here,” he told the newspaper.

He added that “even the canals of Rotterdam are better for some than the streets of Warsaw.”

Poland’s ambassador to the Netherlands Marcin Czepelak criticised the mayor, saying that his comment “went too far.”

As quoted by the publication, Mr Czepelak said that Poland was concerned with the situation that many Poles were living in poverty in Rotterdam.

“However, it was the Dutch system that failed, not the employees,” he added, pointing out that temporary workers are often at the mercy of temporary agency workers.

It also turns out that the Dutch municipalities have not been able to provide sufficient housing for economic migrants.

Many of the temporary workers, including those from Poland, live in “inhumane conditions,” alerted the NOS public broadcaster.