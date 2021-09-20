Migrants held hostage by Belarusian regime: Tsikhanouskaya

“The Belarusian regime is taking revenge in Lithuania, Latvia and Poland for supporting democratic forces in Belarus by using migrants as hostages,” said the leader of the Belarusian opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, during the European Economic Congress in Katowice, southern Poland, on Monday.

She was a guest of the inaugural panel of the congress. During the online connection, she participated in a short conversation with the chairman of the congress council, Former head of the European Parliament and Former Polish Prime Minister Jerzy Buzek.

“The regime takes revenge in Lithuania, Latvia and Poland for supporting independent democratic forces, the movement for change in Belarus. Migrants are hostage in this situation. This must end,” said Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya .

“We understand the position of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, and we ask other European countries to support these three countries in the fight not against migration, but with what is the essence of the problem – the regime,” she added, pointing to the need for a consistent and uniform foreign policy, including range.

Professor Buzek also asked the leader of the Belarusian opposition to assess the effectiveness of the sanctions imposed by the EU on Belarus and their impact on the lives of the citizens. Ms Tsikhanouskaya admitted that after the imposition of the sanctions, she received inquiries from entrepreneurs about how they could support the building of civil society so that the sanctions could be lifted. In her opinion, however, sanctions are inevitable at this stage.

“European countries must speak with one voice on this issue. Perhaps these sanctions should also be imposed on the state bank of Belarus in order to force the regime to stop the violence and release political prisoners,” she indicated.

“The EU should exert pressure on the regime. Diplomacy is not working here, sanctions are the only way,” summed up Ms Tsikhanouskaya.

Poland’s EU Minister Konrad Szymański assessed that the EU must not only be ready to apply sanctions today, but also have a tangible offer for Belarus for tomorrow. “There must be a factual, not hastily assembled, plan for a democratic Belarus so that its citizens know that there is a different development scenario for their country,” he stressed