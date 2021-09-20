Austrian Chancellor calls for applying equal standards as regards rule of law

“It is not good that the rule of law in the EU is only discussed in the context of Poland and Hungary,” said the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in an interview with the French daily “Ouest France.” These words have been widely castigated by politicians in his country.

“The rule of law and respect for fundamental European values ​​are essential to the continued success of the EU. However, this must apply to all countries,” the Chancellor pointed out.

“Only when these standards are applied equally everywhere can we develop the necessary energy to carry on with this big project,” he added.

For these words, the chancellor was criticised by the spokeswoman for NEOS (Das Neue Österreich und Liberales Forum), Claudia Gamon, who stated that Mr Kurz’s statements “undermine the efforts of many member states to uphold the rule of law in the EU, and with such statements the chancellor is taking the side of nationalist states against whom proceedings under Article 7 of the EU Treaties are pending for allegedly disregarding the fundamental values ​​of the EU.”

The spokesman of the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ), Jörg Leichtfried, stated that “the chancellor is on the side of authoritarian governments in Hungary and Poland in the conflict over human rights and democracy” and “trivialises their policies that curb media freedom, smash democracy and attack the rights of LGBTIQ people.”

Chancellor Kurz has already distanced himself several times in the past from the criticism of Poland and Hungary by the EU, accusing the European community of applying double standards as regards the rule of law.