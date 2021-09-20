Connecting Europe Express arrives in Warsaw

Connecting Europe Express arrived in Warsaw. It is a train that promotes the railway as an ecological and reliable means of transport. A ceremonial welcome took place at the Warsaw Central Railway Station station.

Rail passenger traffic on the rise in Poland

Passenger traffic on Poland’s railways has reached its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Office of Railway…

see more

The train left Lisbon on September 2 and will arrive on October 7 in Paris. Magda Kopczyńska, representing the European Commission, said this train is also a symbol of EU cooperation.

The individual wagons come from different carriers. Hungarian railways have provided a wagon with one of the exhibitions accompanying the journey. The French railways rented a conference car, the Italian railways rented a restaurant car, while passenger cars were provided by the German and Swiss railways.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Andrzej Bittel said that Poland has been investing heavily in railways for many years. He reminded that the largest National Railway Program in history, worth over PLN 76 bn (EUR 16.51 bn) is being implemented.

He noted that some of the money comes from EU funds. He also expressed hope for further cooperation with the Union in the modernisation of Polish railways.

Connecting Europe Express will visit a total of 100 cities during its trip. It will also appear in Polish cities of Kraków, Gdańsk and Białystok. The next country it will visit will be Lithuania.