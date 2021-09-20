CJEU orders Poland to pay fine for continuing operations in Turów

Rosario Silva, the deputy head of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), ordered Poland on Monday to pay a daily penalty payment of EUR 500,000 to the European Commission for not halting operations at its Turów open-pit lignite mine in south-western Poland near the border with the Czech Republic.

“Such a measure appears necessary in order to strengthen the effectiveness of the interim measures decided upon in the order of May 21, 2021, and to deter that member state from delaying bringing its conduct into line with that order,” the Luxembourg-based CJEU ruled.

In February, the Czech authorities referred a complaint to the CJEU in relation to the Turów lignite mine. In their opinion, the expansion of the Polish mine threatens, among other things, access to water in the Liberec region near the Polish-Czech border. In May, as a precautionary measure, the EU court ordered the mine’s operations to be stopped immediately pending a ruling. Poland had not fulfilled the order.

The Czech Republic also asked for a EUR 5 mln daily penalty payment to be levied on Poland. The court on Monday agreed with its request but set a much lower sum.

There have also been Polish-Czech negotiations on the Turów mine aimed at reaching an intergovernmental agreement to regulate matters related to the extraction of lignite.

“On the Czech side of the border, in the proximity of a couple of kilometres, five mines are still operating, in Germany, there are 4, but it was the Polish mine that received a penalty. Where is the solidarity between countries in that? Where is the support of other countries? Where is the support of Polish transformation, the collaboration between member states? This decision is absurd and we completely disagree with it,” commented the CEO of the Polish Energy Group (PGE), Wojciech Dąbrowski.