Court crimes of martial law require tangible actions: historian

The court crimes of the martial law require tangible actions; the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) has to waive the immunities of the judges and prosecutors who gave verdicts at that time, said the IPN head Karol Nawrocki at the Monday conference entitled “Bring criminal liability to judges and prosecutors from the communist period.”

Institute of National Remembrance uses FBI tools in human remains identification

see more

It is about the illegal imprisonment of people who opposed the imposition of martial law in Poland and protested against the communist authorities.

“Many people who suffered in the 1980s, especially during the martial law period, are waiting even for a symbolic restoration of justice, and therefore we undertake this cooperation, we are looking towards a common goal,” Mr Nawrocki said.

Karol Nawrocki mentioned several absurd judgments from that period, such as a driver of a diesel locomotive, who committed “such a terrible crime as activating the sound system for 60 seconds, showing solidarity with the fight for a free and independent Poland.” That man was sentenced to two years imprisonment by the Naval Court in Gdynia, northern Poland in 1982.

A teacher of an agricultural technical school in northern Poland, who read the ideological declaration of the Confederation of Independent Poland (KPN, an anti-communist party) during one of the lessons, was imprisoned for that deed for three years.

Another example cited by Nawrocki is a 23-year-old from Gdańsk, northern Poland, who wrote on the wall “away with communism.” “It cost him a sentence of four years in prison. He was sentenced by the Naval Court in Gdynia,” he said.

According to the IPN head, even though they were released from prison on July 22, 1983 under amnesty, these people were “hurt for their entire lives by judges and prosecutors who handed down sentences during martial law.”