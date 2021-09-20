Additional 500 soldiers sent to guard Polish-Belarusian border

In the coming days, about 500 additional soldiers will be delegated to protect the border. The Podlasie Border Guard Division will also receive eight modern cars on Wednesday, Mariusz Kamiński, the head of the Interior and Administration Ministry said.

Another body found near Polish-Belarusian border

On Monday, after the morning briefing of the Border Guard at the headquarters in Warsaw a press conference was held during which the head of the Interior and Administration Ministry informed the public about the increase in forces on the Polish-Belarusian border. “We still have to firmly defend our border and the security of our citizens, which is why we are increasing the number of soldiers participating in border protection,” the Minister emphasised.

He also announced that the structures of the Belarusian state are involved in the practice of international human trafficking. Belarus has introduced visa-free traffic with Pakistan, Egypt and Jordan, with the Grodno airport handling international flights.

“These are huge reservoirs of refugees, huge reservoirs of people looking for a better life. This could mean that tens, hundreds of thousands of people will be dragged to our eastern border,” Minister Kamińsiki stressed.

He added that Grodno airport was granted international status by Belarusian authorities meaning that flights with migrants can be expected just next to the Polish border.

The head of government stated that what was happening on the border with Belarus “is an assault on the Polish border”. “We will definitely not submit. We will strengthen our protective and security installations. We cannot and will not be the subject of blackmail,” said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

“At least three people have died after crossing the Polish-Belarusian border,” the PM referred to the recent discovery of bodies near the border, adding that it appeared they had succumbed to hypothermia. “We try to help all who have crossed the border, we’ve saved the lives of eight people who were stranded in marshes around the River Suprasl,” he concluded.